New York Mets Mets reinforce an already great bullpen for 2017

Beyond the Box Score
Usa_today_9421904.0

Mets reinforce an already great bullpen for 2017

by: Luis Torres SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 2h

... rom the at the end of August. He had an outstanding September with the Mets, with a 2.08 RA9 and 30.7 percent strikeout rate, and he walked nobody. Of c ...

Tweets