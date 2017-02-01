New York Mets Winter Report Card: Giants do well to address b...

Fox Sports
Mark-melancon-giants.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Winter Report Card: Giants do well to address bullpen, but holes remain

by: Jay Jaffe/Sports Illustrated Fox Sports 1h

... necessarily better. A trade would make sense, and particularly one with the Mets, who have a glut of corner outfielders besides Cespedes in Jay Bruce, Michae ...

Tweets