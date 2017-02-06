New York Mets Veteran New York Mets beat writer Adam Rubin tw...

Elite Sports NY
1photo15-4

Veteran New York Mets beat writer Adam Rubin tweets ‘goodbye’

by: Garrett Ey Elite Sports NY 21m

... er followers, Rubin spoke positively about his experience while covering the Mets. One incident he has refrained from mentioning is a feud that Rubin had with ...

Tweets