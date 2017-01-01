- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seth Lugo has a great curve ball, which he plans to throw more in 2017
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2h
... reports have indicated the Mets planned to only offer one-year and minor-league deals to free-agent relief p ...
Tweets
-
Seems relevant to re-read todayI once wrote this https://t.co/RwIFzebE9EBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets doctors think I can rehab it.@craigcalcaterra You should get Tommy John surgery.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This @KevinDing story on Carmelo seems relevant to untying this Jacksonian knot https://t.co/RBQZf4gxSMBleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Phil speaks. Like the Sphinx's riddle.Bleacher's Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don't change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Love that @BobGlauber makes a cameo here. Long live the Graveyard of Gamers.On what it was like to write (and rewrite, many times over) the game story from Sunday's Super Bowl: https://t.co/aVCCK7o3ijBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The answer is @Noahsyndergaard ... 14 guesses- @DieBABIP and @bstein13 got itJust for the heck of it, let's play a game of "Whose strikeouts are these?" Hint: NL right-handed pitcher https://t.co/7QchD1yDS6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets