New York Mets Nationals, White Sox Discussing David Robertson...

Mets Merized
David-robertson-mlb-chicago-white-sox-houston-astros-210x150

Nationals, White Sox Discussing David Robertson Trade

by: Mets Daddy Mets Merized Online 1h

... ver the rest of their bullpen is still lacking. Even if they do get him, the Mets could sneak into first place as they have no such obvious weaknesses, taking ...

Tweets