New York Mets Baseball Prospectus, USA Today project Mets and...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9590068.0

Baseball Prospectus, USA Today project Mets and Nationals to be separated by one game

by: Rich Resch SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... s winning 90 games and taking the division title. USA Today does project the Mets to reach the NL Wild Card game for a rematch with the Giants. Interestingly, ...

Tweets