New York Mets Wilmer Flores Felt Undervalued By Mets In Arbit...

Mets Merized
1431754932198-280x150

Wilmer Flores Felt Undervalued By Mets In Arbitration Process

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 21m

... ay in 2015. This arbitration process, in which he had to directly oppose the Mets, was “one of the hardest things” he’s had to do. “It was tough,” Flores said ...

Tweets