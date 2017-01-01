New York Mets Mets' Wheeler: 'I’m not a bullpen guy, I’m a st...

The Score
Cropped_gettyimages-457785982

Mets' Wheeler: 'I’m not a bullpen guy, I’m a starter'

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 2h

... f, a stint in the team's bullpen may be in Wheeler's future, even though the Mets' projected rotation includes him in it. But staying as a member of the 'pen ...

Tweets