New York Mets Familia, Reyes among 13 Classic-bound Mets

MLB: Mets.com
1280x720_wbc17_roster_nym_cu88bk0y_veyqgpsk

Familia, Reyes among 13 Classic-bound Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

... und the globe. Other Mets set to participate include , , , , , and , as well as a quartet of prospects ...

Tweets