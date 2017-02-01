New York Mets Positional Case Study: Chicago Cubs Catchers

Hardball Times
Geovany_soto_2010-740

Positional Case Study: Chicago Cubs Catchers

by: Alex Remington Hardball Times 4h

... the players who played significant innings in at least one season. As in my Mets case study, I generally defined that as at least 10 starts in a year in whic ...

Tweets