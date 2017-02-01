New York Mets MMN Top 100 Prospects: #31-35 Batting Champ Top...

Mets Minors
Jordan-humphreys-e1486649144604

MMN Top 100 Prospects: #31-35 Batting Champ Tops Strong Group

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 46m

... appearing to be set, Humphreys could begin the 2017 season with the Brooklyn Cyclones where he will need to work on his secondary pitches if he wishes to continue ...

Tweets