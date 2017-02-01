New York Mets Mets give Jerry Blevins $5.5 million for 2017, ...

Fox Sports
Jerry-blevins-mlb-spring-training-new-york-mets-miami-marlins.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets give Jerry Blevins $5.5 million for 2017, team option for 2018

by: JT. Teran/FanSided via Rising Apple Fox Sports 3h

... Blevins have not confirmed the deal officially yet. Blevins is official with mets. 5.5M salary in ’17, 7M team option in ’18 w/1M buyout. 100K incentives each ...

Tweets