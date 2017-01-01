- IN
Five burning Mets questions as team heads to spring training
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 1h
... at second. Still, they need to know where Wright fits into their plans. The Mets had planned to come into spring training with four outfielders, having shed ...
Manager Omar Vizquel told Asdrubal Cabrera he'd be on Venezuela's team. Carlos Guillen, the GM, did not want him on…Asdrúbal Cabrera: "Estoy decepcionado. Vizquel habló conmigo y me dijo que estaba en el equipo, ahora viene Carlos Guillén y me saca"Beat Writer / Columnist
ay dios mioAnd for those curious: Cabrera used words/terms such as “unreliable,” “untrue” and “shameless” to describe Guillen.Beat Writer / Columnist
moe berg's activities went well beyond pitch framingJeff Daniels, Paul Giamatti join Paul Rudd in cast of film adaptation of Moe Berg story ‘Catcher Was A Spy’: https://t.co/5K1183hMIhBeat Writer / Columnist
Feature not a bug.Manhattan co-op owners complain of market's rotisserie chicken fumes wafting into apartments above… https://t.co/J7ZkRgvAKsBlogger / Podcaster
Let's fix a non-existent issue!There were 185 extra-inning games last season. 66% of them ended in 10 or 11 innings. Only 14 games exceeded 13 inn… https://t.co/WIDbHVuWUZBlogger / Podcaster
Welcome back Jerry! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
