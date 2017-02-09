New York Mets Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera “disappointed” to be lef...

Rising Apple
9540138-ryan-zimmerman-asdrubal-cabrera-mlb-new-york-mets-washington-nationals

Mets’ Asdrubal Cabrera “disappointed” to be left off Venezuela’s WBC roster

by: JT. Teran Fansided: Rising Apple 13m

... re extremely important, specially when you’re playing for world title. Next: Mets and Jerry Blevins make deal official While it’s disappointing for fans of th ...

Tweets