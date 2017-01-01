- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets announce deal with Blevins, designate Kelly for assignment
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1h
... in Florida during the offseason. "It's not that we talk that much about the Mets organization, although they have been great to both of us," Tebow told The P ...
Tweets
-
I doubt it. They still have to make a move for Salas. That has not been made official yet, I don’t believe.@michaelgbaron With Ty Kelly DFAed, does that make it more likely they sign KJohnson for bench? Really no LH now.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's @Noahsyndergaard, no doubt.Blogger / Podcaster
-
7% of twitter users are trolls.Who do you like betterTV / Radio Personality
-
Rafael Montero is unkillable.Official: #Mets sign Jerry Blevins to a 1 year contract+team option in 2018. Club deisgnates Ty Kelly for assignment.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ted is saying Carvel is the DC Comics of ice cream....@Mediagoon Look, @CarvelIceCream is still good. It's not like that. Just Marvel happens to rule.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nice....A brand new Sam Roberts Wrestling podcast is up with @TheCurtHawkins. Subscribe, rate and review--IMMEDIATELY https://t.co/82skIwRagtBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets