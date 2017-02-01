New York Mets Mets Designate Ty Kelly For Assignment

Mets Merized
Ty-kelly-e1465485899311

Mets Designate Ty Kelly For Assignment

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1h

... , but didn’t break into the big leagues until he made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2016. In 39 games and 71 plate appearances for the Mets this past season, ...

Tweets