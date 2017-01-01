New York Mets Left-hander Jerry Blevins, Mets finalize $6.5M,...

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Left-hander Jerry Blevins, Mets finalize $6.5M, 1-year deal

by: foxsports Fox Sports 45m

... agreement to be finalized. Right-hander Ferando Salas, another member of the Mets bullpen last year, also agreed to a deal with the Mets last week that is in ...

Tweets