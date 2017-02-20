New York Mets Oh, doctor! Mets hope to start season with heal...

Fox Sports
201702091454536808730-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Oh, doctor! Mets hope to start season with healthy spring

by: foxsports Fox Sports 20m

... e who signed with NL East-rival Atlanta. Colon, who turns 44 in May, led the Mets in wins (15), starts (33) and innings (191 2/3) last season. He won 44 games ...

Tweets