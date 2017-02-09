New York Mets Mets Infielder Wilmer Flores talks Tim Teufel

Rising Apple
9534143-mlb-new-york-mets-at-atlanta-braves

Mets Infielder Wilmer Flores talks Tim Teufel

by: Michelle Ioannou Fansided: Rising Apple 48m

... out Tefuel. I’m sure he did learn from the former player, but of course many Mets fans have a bad taste in our mouths after all the runners sent home that ver ...

Tweets