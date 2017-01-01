New York Mets Josh Smoker has a chance to be a valuable relie...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9534099.0

Josh Smoker has a chance to be a valuable reliever for the Mets

by: Timothy Finnegan SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m

... I think he has the ability to be a successful major league reliever for the Mets. More From Amazin' Avenue Trending Find Tickets Sat Feb 25 Washington Nation ...

Tweets