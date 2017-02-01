New York Mets MMN Top 100 Prospects: #36-40 Sewald Ready For ...

Mets Minors
Jake-simon-k-mets-e1486740260453

MMN Top 100 Prospects: #36-40 Sewald Ready For Majors

by: Corne Hogeveen Mets Minors 9m

... sive specialist. #40 SS Colby Woodmansee Ht: 6’3″   Wt: 190  Level: Brooklyn Cyclones (Short Season-A) B/T: R/R   Age: 08/27/1994 (22) Age Dif: -0.1 Last Year: N/ ...

Tweets