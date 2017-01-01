New York Mets Michael Conforto arrives to Mets camp in better...

Newsday
Image

Michael Conforto arrives to Mets camp in better shape, ready for contingencies | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 45m

... hrough versatility. Though most of his experience has been in leftfield, the Mets last season tried him in centerfield. He wanted to be prepared should he be ...

Tweets