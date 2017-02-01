- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How Was Asdrubal Cabrera Defensively In 2016?
by: Mets Daddy — Mets Merized Online 47m
... past three seasons, Cabrera has averaged a -4.9 UZR. And yet, if you are a Mets fan who cannot shake the feeling this data is skewed because you rarely if e ...
Tweets
-
We have our answer@martinonyc little jersey passed about a year ago. Hopefully they didn't turn him into nuggets!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Nice stuff from MattThank you, Adam Rubin, and good luck! https://t.co/PvVXCrBiHb https://t.co/93NV585IYQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Omar knew...The Mets desperately need to keep arms healthy, because their rotation after the top 7 gets real murky, real fast. Gilmartin, Montero, etc.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Ha! Thanks. Id pay big bucks to see such a cape.@michaelgbaron Happy birthday Michael. Today you get to wear a cape embroidered with everyone on the Mets 40 man roster's middle names.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hello, Clarice.........I Mean, OK Clarence. #dontthreatenHannibalIf you don't back up these offseason tweets, I'm gonna have to go find a forest to hide in, for defending you... @NoahsyndergaardProspect
-
I still don't get censorship by professional sports teams, especially when it's something as benign as this. More t…A look at the "Free Oakley" sign held up by a fan seated near James Dolan late in the fourth quarter. It was confis… https://t.co/WtTFPqpXt3Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets