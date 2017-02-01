New York Mets Mets: Noah Syndergaard has a new roommate

Fox Sports
9588932-mlb-new-york-mets-workout.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets: Noah Syndergaard has a new roommate

by: Michelle Ioannou/FanSided via Rising Apple Fox Sports 2h

... urther, I am not ‘s newest roommate. Instead, he decided to go with a fellow Mets teammate. Any guesses who it could be? Just last season I was writing about ...

Tweets