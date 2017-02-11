- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reviewing Mets’ Status Quo Offseason
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos 2h
... ve, so the NL East isn’t just a two-horse race anymore. The Mets’ offseason plan first included picking up Jay Bruce’s $13-million option as ...
Tweets
-
You're mistaken. I'm not professional, or a journalist. So their.If you're a professional journalist who wants to talk about people, you should probably be able to spell 'meniscus'… https://t.co/Ocr61cldkfTV / Radio Personality
-
Absolutely.@ChrisCarlin I said this past few years, going forward, if I get 65-70 games a year plus playoffs I sign up for thatTV / Radio Personality
-
Thoughts @ChipotleTweets?when you ate at chipotle twice yesterday https://t.co/6Zrqld1k7tSuper Fan
-
Always cool to see the work these guys do.. @Mets tshirt quilt #projectrepat https://t.co/jBASyGLC3VBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets are interested in a Cuban free agent? This must be some alternate dimension.Cuban LHP Osvaldo Hernandez, 18, declared FA & can sign. He's 92-94 mph. List of teams interested include SD, CIN, HOU, NYM, ATL, TEX, BOS.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nice to Mets showing interest considering they've mostly stayed out of Cuban market.Cuban LHP Osvaldo Hernandez, 18, declared FA & can sign. He's 92-94 mph. List of teams interested include SD, CIN, HOU, NYM, ATL, TEX, BOS.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets