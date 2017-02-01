- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Braves Acquire Brandon Phillips From Reds
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 57m
... er since they acquired second base prospect Dilson Herrera from the New York Mets at the trade deadline last season in exchange for outfielder Jay Bruce. Herr ...
Tweets
-
Rather play for the Braves than the Nationals. Tells you a lot about the Nats..Blogger / Podcaster
-
Yup.We’re getting closer and closer to ⚾️. https://t.co/d80Fcqv8fKBlogger / Podcaster
-
The moon landing, so I could live tweet it and tag Curtis Granderson in all the tweets.What pre-Twitter moment do you wish Twitter was around for?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Strange. In November, BP used no-trade clause to block trade to Atlanta.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Looking forward to Brandon Phillips rejecting this at the last minute.Blogger / Podcaster
-
lol okc!An OKC steakhouse owner explains why he denied Kevin Durant's request to rent out the restaurant (@sam_amick): https://t.co/Oq1yDvvpLZBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets