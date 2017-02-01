New York Mets Interview – P Merandy Gonzalez

Mack's Mets
Merandy%252bgonzalez

Interview – P Merandy Gonzalez

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

... des the DSL Mets, Kingsport, and Brooklyn. Gonzalez started 14 games for the Cyclones last season and went 6-3, 2.87. I have him in the Colubia rotation in 2017. ...

Tweets