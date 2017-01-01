- IN
Alderson says Harvey's in 'excellent shape' heading into spring training
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2h
... Seth Lugo discusses his rookie season and what he expects moving forward on Mets Hot Stove. According to MLB's Statcast, Mets pitcher Seth Lugo had the best ...
If healthy, yes. That's the key.@michaelgbaron @Mets I have a great feeling about this season, if healthy we should have a potent lineup and a devastating pitching staff!Blogger / Podcaster
Noah Syndergaard wants to throw harder this season. His fastball averaged 98-100 mph last season. Stud.Noah Syndergaard spent the winter eating bowls of venison and wants to throw harder this season. I have nothing to add to that. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
I agree.Noah on the rotation: "All five of us together it’s going to be really awesome to watch.”Minors
Thoughts @peta?Noah Syndergaard spent the winter eating bowls of venison and wants to throw harder this season. I have nothing to add to that. #metsSuper Fan
Is that a new cereal?Noah Syndergaard spent the winter eating bowls of venison and wants to throw harder this season. I have nothing to add to that. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
Noah Syndergaard reported to camp Sunday and told reporters he -- seriously -- gained 15-17 pounds of muscle, wants to throw HARDER in 2017.Blogger / Podcaster
