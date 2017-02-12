New York Mets New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes squats over 900 ...

Elite Sports NY
Screenshot-24

New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes squats over 900 pounds (Video)

by: Patrick Hennessy Elite Sports NY 30m

... AVIGATE: Watch do a 900 pound Bear Squat. 🏋️‍♀️💪 — New York Mets (@Mets) slugger makes a 900 pound bear squat look like nothing, leaving us ponderin ...

Tweets