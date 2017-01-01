- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jerry Blevins says familiar faces in Mets pen could be a strength
by: KRISTIE ACKERT — NY Daily News 1m
... ot depth and if need be, we'll be able to use it." Key to that depth for the Mets was returning the veteran lefthander Blevins. They finally signed him to a o ...
Tweets
-
What are your predictions for Braves 2017 win total?Welcome home to Atlanta, @DatDudeBP! #ChopOn https://t.co/NWq4Im6bw9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hey hey ken watch the asterisk’d language@metspolice Some folks can't accept the fact that huge men trying to kick each others a**es use naughty language? No more sideline mics.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who does this? Who takes the time to actually complain to the FCC? I complain about everything and would never do t…FCC receives many complaints about F-bombs dropped during Super Bowl postgame on Fox https://t.co/ALKaFgBApQ https://t.co/XvQPtafJjdBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not yet, but we have expansion plans.@metspolice also, you are not a police officer. Unless you really are. I have no idea. But there is no such thing as a Mets police force.Blogger / Podcaster
-
My guess is it will be somewhere between Chapman's 30 and Reyes' 50ish.@michaelgbaron any thoughts on how many games Familia will be suspended for?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I don't think that's the viewpoint. sandy knows it's time for Conforto to make or break. It was a driver for them t…@michaelgbaron Why are we still talking of Conforto like he's the next Mickey Mantle. Can we please settle with Bruce and his 30 HR+100 RBI.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets