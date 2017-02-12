New York Mets Mets' Jerry Blevins excited to be back

North Jersey
636225042729533592-ax249-3fb9-9

Mets' Jerry Blevins excited to be back

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 1h

... joked Sunday morning at Tradition Field. Blevins ultimately came back to the Mets on a one-year deal with an option, and the lefty is primed to battle the lik ...

Tweets