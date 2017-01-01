- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets spring training 2017 | Newsday
by: NEWSDAY.COM — Newsday 45m
... . Lucie, Florida. ADVERTISEMENT (Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa) New York Mets catcher Travis D'Arnaud and pitcher Steven Matz arrive at Tradition Field on ...
Tweets
-
They were willing to trade/replace him last summer with Lucroy. So there's that. But they have to hope he has nowhe…@michaelgbaron Catcher position is going to be interesting. Where is org's confidence in TdA right now?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sprewell went from courtside to inside the locker room post gameTogether https://t.co/Gno5nF8g1HBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Nicely done.@michaelgbaron He's now called Miso Campbell #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Playing in Japan in 2017.@michaelgbaron Just tell me that Soup Campbell is nowhere near Port St Lucie.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Spring time blizzard.@michaelgbaron what's your prediction for what the weather will be opening day MichaelBlogger / Podcaster
-
No, but he’s a guy we should watch. Well regarded.@michaelgbaron Nido really has a shot out of spring training??Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets