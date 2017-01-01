New York Mets Jerry Blevins is happy with fair deal, happy to...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9385393_q2zlvnly_mbjrzqkm

Jerry Blevins is happy with fair deal, happy to be back in camp

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2h

... where there is disagreement about how to best develop the young outfielder. Mets GM Sandy Alderson was a guest . Alderson addressed the current logjam in the ...

Tweets