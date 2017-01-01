New York Mets Peter Alonso and Andres Gimenez Are Baseball Am...

Mets Minors

Peter Alonso and Andres Gimenez Are Baseball America Breakout Candidates

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 30m

... In Bed Badler’s list, he named two Mets prospects: 1B Peter Alonso (Brooklyn Cyclones) 2016 Stats: 30 G, 123 PA, 109 AB, 20 R, 35 H, 12 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 21 RBI, CS, ...

Tweets