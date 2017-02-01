New York Mets Mets manager Terry Collins is telling pitchers ...

nj.com
22062409-standard

Mets manager Terry Collins is telling pitchers to put down the baseballs

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2h

... ink," Collins joked.  By that, he means the office of Dr. David Altchek, the Mets' team doctor. That was, of course, before Sunday morning, when pitchers and ...

Tweets