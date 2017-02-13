New York Mets Mets will have open competition for fifth start...

Rising Apple
Zack-wheeler-mlb-miami-marlins-new-york-mets-1

Mets will have open competition for fifth starter job

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 54m

... former 34 th round pick from Centenary College, Lugo made his way up to the Mets and had a 5-2 mark with a 2.67 ERA. He started eight games and appeared in n ...

Tweets