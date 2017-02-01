New York Mets Mets will have open competition for fifth start...

Fox Sports
Zack-wheeler-mlb-miami-marlins-new-york-mets-1.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets will have open competition for fifth starter job

by: Emmanuel Pepis/FanSided via Rising Apple Fox Sports 44m

... t some point of the season. emerged as a reliable late-season option for the Mets last year, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.42 ERA in eight appearances (seven ...

Tweets