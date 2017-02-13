New York Mets Matt Harvey talks health, six-man rotation poss...

Rising Apple
9218896-matt-harvey-mlb-spring-training-washington-nationals-new-york-mets

Matt Harvey talks health, six-man rotation possibility

by: Emmanuel Pepis Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... -TOS and Harvey is one of the younger pitchers to receive the surgery. Next: Mets will have open competition for fifth starter job In all, cautious optimism m ...

Tweets