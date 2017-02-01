New York Mets Why Mets' Terry Collins thinks Matt Harvey will...

nj.com
22065733-standard

Why Mets' Terry Collins thinks Matt Harvey will return to form

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 3h

... , it's not a stretch to think that Harvey could return to his old form, says Mets manager Terry Collins.  "We aren't sure how many guys have bounced back from ...

Tweets