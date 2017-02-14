- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeurys Familia unveils PR tactic: No domestic violence questions
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
... Familia took about four minutes of questions as he sat next to Rodriguez and Mets vice president of media relations Jay Horwitz, who animatedly advised Famili ...
Tweets
-
I did say he was a pitcher.Alex Reyes skips throwing session, not yet cleared after physical this morning. #cardinals awaiting more information before commenting.Blogger / Podcaster
-
I am so glad.keith hernandez is absolutely elated about this news https://t.co/QrGrbOnnlEBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A cool way to wind down our second season ....Mets fan @GovChristie is joining us for the show tomorrow night. 6 PM on @SNYtv.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Chris Flexen finds himself in good company with Reed, Matz and deGrom.More pitchers working in the bullpen. #Mets https://t.co/Lx7DadbPyLBlogger / Podcaster
-
I was thinking that. he has 100K followers. If 1/100th would give him $5 a month for 7 months that’s 35K extra poc…@metspolice maybe we should fund Adams morning briefings for 2017? ;-) https://t.co/ZKCa27hF71Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pretty sure my wife will lose it if I give her a golden retriever.Derby and Rookie spreading love and smiles! We hope everyone has a pawfect Valentine's Day! https://t.co/Tv0bvYvcXYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets