New York Mets Jeurys Familia unveils PR tactic: No domestic v...

New York Post
Familiaarrive

Jeurys Familia unveils PR tactic: No domestic violence questions

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

... Familia took about four minutes of questions as he sat next to Rodriguez and Mets vice president of media relations Jay Horwitz, who animatedly advised Famili ...

Tweets