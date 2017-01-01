New York Mets Audio of TC in PSL talking d'Arnaud, Wright, Fa...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9877476_ycs24r5r_mbrfk8y7

Audio of TC in PSL talking d'Arnaud, Wright, Familia, Reed and Bruce at 1B

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2h

... bullpen in 2017. The Mets announced their one-year deal with LH reliever  Jerry Blevins and designated ...

Tweets