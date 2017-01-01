New York Mets Mets’ Erik Goeddel pitched through bone spurs i...

Amazin' Avenue
589026996.0

Mets’ Erik Goeddel pitched through bone spurs in 2016

by: Rich Resch SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... 2016, topping out at 95. and also in their pitching elbows, making this the Mets’ third such case in 2016—something the Mets will hope not to repeat in 2017. ...

Tweets