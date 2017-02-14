New York Mets Mets seeing if Jay Bruce can solve their first-...

New York Post
Mets-2

Mets seeing if Jay Bruce can solve their first-base problem

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

... this season. The oft-injured catcher played a career-high 107 games in 2014. Mets need their catching guru to make Travis d'Arnaud a force 0:0 PORT ST. LUCIE ...

Tweets