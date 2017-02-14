New York Mets OK Mets, time to drop this. Why is Mr. Met a sm...

The Mets Police
Img_2804

OK Mets, time to drop this. Why is Mr. Met a smack talker suddenly?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

... tionally silent before starting a twitter account suddenly has a feud with a Mets player? I screen grabbed this one in case it disappears from the internet.   ...

Tweets