New York Mets New York Mets: Mr. Met Roasts Noah Syndergaard

Fox Sports
7329029-mlb-arizona-diamondbacks-at-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

New York Mets: Mr. Met Roasts Noah Syndergaard

by: David Hill/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fox Sports 2h

... Lately, however, the tweets have been a bit harsher, to the point where the Mets ace and mascot have a full blown Twitter feud. Well, that feud may have just ...

Tweets