New York Mets New York Mets: Open competition is the only way...

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_9564203

New York Mets: Open competition is the only way to determine final rotation spot

by: Rory Sasson Elite Sports NY 2h

... t through the first inning because of an injury, things looked bleak for the Mets (even if Niese was the pitcher anyone would starting) in a game they absolut ...

Tweets