New York Mets Reliever Salas, Mets finalize $3M, 1-year deal

ESPN NY Mets Blog

Reliever Salas, Mets finalize $3M, 1-year deal

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 44m

... . The 31-year-old right-hander went 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 17 games with the Mets, striking out 19 and walking none in 17 1/3 innings. He was 3-7 with a 3.91 ...

Tweets