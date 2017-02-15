New York Mets Fernando Salas, Mets Finalize 1-Year, $3 Millio...

WFAN
Facebook-share-260x260

Fernando Salas, Mets Finalize 1-Year, $3 Million Deal

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 22m

... . The 31-year-old right-hander went 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in 17 games with the Mets, striking out 19 and walking none in 17 1/3 innings. He was 3-7 with a 3.91 ...

Tweets