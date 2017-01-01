New York Mets Phillies use Tug McGraw's iconic Mets quote to ...

Big League Stew
7bdbaf401c1eb4ee094847b7ae38e445

Phillies use Tug McGraw's iconic Mets quote to redecorate training facility

by: Liz Roscher Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2h

... during those years. He said it in 1973, when he was playing for the New York Mets. So it’s a little weird that the quote is on the wall in a Phillies venue, r ...

Tweets