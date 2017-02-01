New York Mets Mets and Neil Walker Remain Interested in Long-...

Fox Sports
9431151-neil-walker-mlb-new-york-mets-detroit-tigers.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets and Neil Walker Remain Interested in Long-Term Extension

by: Tim Haberin/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fox Sports 1h

... e in any future negotiations. Walker, 31, was traded from the Pirates to the Mets in December of 2015 in exchange for pitcher . It’s safe to say New York rece ...

Tweets